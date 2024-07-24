Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,773 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

