Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 6,604 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

