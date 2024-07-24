Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 698.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

