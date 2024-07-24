Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after acquiring an additional 888,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,550,000 after purchasing an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,043,000 after purchasing an additional 504,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

