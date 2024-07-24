Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.64 and a twelve month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

