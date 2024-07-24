Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

AVB opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

