Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 13.44% of Build Bond Innovation ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Build Bond Innovation ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.73.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Profile

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

