Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,748,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,709,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

