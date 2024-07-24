Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

