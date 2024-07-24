Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.