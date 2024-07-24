Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,194,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $337.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

