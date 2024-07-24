Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of Enhabit worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHAB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHAB. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of EHAB opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

