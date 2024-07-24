Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $207.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.01 and its 200-day moving average is $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

