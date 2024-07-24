Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

