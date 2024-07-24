Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Fortive stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

