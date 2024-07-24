Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

