Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

