Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Braze by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Braze by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

