Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.