Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 176.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

