Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBBB. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000.

JBBB opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

