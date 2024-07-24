Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Stock Down 1.0 %

LRN stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

