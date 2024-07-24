Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

