Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

