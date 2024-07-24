Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 17,854 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 243.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

