Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 197 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,471,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,029,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.