Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 20,230 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 139,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 19.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile



FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

