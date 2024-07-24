Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.