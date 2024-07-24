Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.