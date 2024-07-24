Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after buying an additional 942,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 915,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 693,921 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 601,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 571,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

