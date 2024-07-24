Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Marathon Oil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 825,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,466,000 after buying an additional 487,514 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.