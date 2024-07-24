Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Grid by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

