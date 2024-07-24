Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

