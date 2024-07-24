Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 17,061 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 175,530 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.