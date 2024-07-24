Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VICI opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.