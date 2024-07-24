Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 24,715 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

