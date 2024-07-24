Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth $954,000.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gencor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ GENC opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.