Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 491 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of WaFd worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 17,472.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

