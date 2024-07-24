Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 651 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

