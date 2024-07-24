Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 29,939 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,664,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after buying an additional 120,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $63.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

