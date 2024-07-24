Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 36,208 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.52% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IMCV traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

