Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 34,944 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,564,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 931.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.48. 28,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

