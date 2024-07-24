Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,033 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 320,915 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 807,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,208,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 684,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 503,238 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.