Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 451,398 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Williams Companies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

WMB stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 2,651,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

