Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded down $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $255.84. 196,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,832. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

