Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,321 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,929,000 after buying an additional 979,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $10,023,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 195,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 55,624 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

