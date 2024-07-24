Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99,052 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.