Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $10.26 Million Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URNM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

