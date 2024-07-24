Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,236 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

