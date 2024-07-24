Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $207.45. 188,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

